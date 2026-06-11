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California Coast News

Simi Valley Police continue to investigate possible hate crime incident

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 11, 2026 at 5:52 PM PDT
Simi Valley Police Department

The investigation continues into an incident in Simi Valley in which a group of teens sprayed a woman in a car with something that smelled like urine, and one of them yelled a racial slur at the victim.

It happened last Friday afternoon, near Township Avenue and Tapo Street.

One teen was caught, and cited. He isn’t believed to have been the one who yelled the slur. Simi Valley Police detectives are working to find the other teens.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssimi valleyhate crimes
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco