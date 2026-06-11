Simi Valley Police continue to investigate possible hate crime incident

The investigation continues into an incident in Simi Valley in which a group of teens sprayed a woman in a car with something that smelled like urine, and one of them yelled a racial slur at the victim.

It happened last Friday afternoon, near Township Avenue and Tapo Street.

One teen was caught, and cited. He isn’t believed to have been the one who yelled the slur. Simi Valley Police detectives are working to find the other teens.