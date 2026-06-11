New salvo fired in the controversy over the restart of a Santa Barbara County oil pipeline

The State Coastal Commission notified an oil company that it will commence proceedings for a cease and desist order for the restart of the Santa Barbara County oil pipeline which ruptured in 2015.

The Commission contends Sable Offshore Corporation’s restart of the pipeline in March amounts to unpermitted development.

Sable had sought restart approval from the state.Those efforts stalled.The company then turned to the federal government, contending federal agencies should be regulating the pipeline.In March, the company used a federal order to resume pipeline operations.

The Commission letter says the restart without full state review, or permits is the latest in a series of violations of the California Coastal Act by the company. Sable contended that its work to repair, and restart the pipeline was covered under existing pipeline permits.

Commission staff members say if Sable refuses to halt operations, it will hold a hearing on the cease and desist order.

Santa Barbara’s Environmental Defense Center (EDC) issued a statement saying the company is also violating a new state law requiring a permit for the restart of old oil facilities.

The EDC, as well as other environmental groups contend restarting the pipeline sets the stage for another disaster, like the 2015 pipeline rupture which spilled 140,000 gallons of oil on the Gaviota Coast.

The company reports it’s moving more than 50,000 barrels of oil a day through the pipeline, and is in the process of reactivating more than 110 wells on three oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coastline.