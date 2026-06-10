Dangerous surf conditions expected for parts of the Tri-Counties

A warning about dangerous surf conditions has been issued for beachgoers in parts of the Tri-Counties. Large waves and rip currents are impacting some Ventura County beaches.

National Weather Service officials say the surf is elevated by three to six feet, with local sets up to seven feet high. Rip currents that can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea are also present.

People are warned to stay off rocks in coastal areas, because rogue waves can sweep them away. Beachgoers are being urged to stay out of the water in Ventura County, or to go to areas which have lifeguards on duty.

The hazardous conditions are expected to last through Thursday night.