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California Coast News

Dangerous surf conditions expected for parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 10, 2026 at 12:17 PM PDT

A warning about dangerous surf conditions has been issued for beachgoers in parts of the Tri-Counties. Large waves and rip currents are impacting some Ventura County beaches.

National Weather Service officials say the surf is elevated by three to six feet, with local sets up to seven feet high. Rip currents that can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea are also present.

People are warned to stay off rocks in coastal areas, because rogue waves can sweep them away. Beachgoers are being urged to stay out of the water in Ventura County, or to go to areas which have lifeguards on duty.

The hazardous conditions are expected to last through Thursday night.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssurf rescuehigh surf
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco