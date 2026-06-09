Ventura County gets two new court commissioners

Ventura County has two new Superior Court commissioners, who will handle everything from family law to domestic violence cases.

Philip Bonoli and Danielle Hall have joined the bench in Ventura.

Bonoli was an attorney in private practice for more than two decades. Hall has been a deputy public defender in Los Angeles and Orange Counties since 2020 and, before that, was an attorney in private practice.

Bonoli and Hall took the oath of office this week to officially become the newest Ventura Superior Court Commissioners.