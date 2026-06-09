NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County gets two new court commissioners

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 9, 2026 at 12:02 PM PDT

Philip Bonoli and Daniella Hall were sworn into office this week.

Ventura County has two new Superior Court commissioners, who will handle everything from family law to domestic violence cases.

Philip Bonoli and Danielle Hall have joined the bench in Ventura.

Bonoli was an attorney in private practice for more than two decades. Hall has been a deputy public defender in Los Angeles and Orange Counties since 2020 and, before that, was an attorney in private practice.

Bonoli and Hall took the oath of office this week to officially become the newest Ventura Superior Court Commissioners.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsventura county superior courtventura superior court
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco