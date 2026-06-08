Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties win legal fight with supermarkets over bread nutritional content

Some supermarket buns sold in the Tri-Counties aren’t as healthy as claimed.

That’s according to Ventura, Santa Barbara and Riverside County prosecutors, who announced a $1.25 million dollar settlement with Kroger over allegations of false advertising, and unfair competition laws. Kroger is the parent of Ralph’s, and Food-4-Less supermarkets.

The issue involved some Kroger-branded white and wheat breads, as well as some hamburger and hot dog buns. Prosecutors say in one case, some Kroger Carbmaster hamburger buns had twice the calorie content as claimed on the packaging.

In addition to the settlement, Kroger agreed to fix the calorie labeling.