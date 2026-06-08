NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties win legal fight with supermarkets over bread nutritional content

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 8, 2026 at 5:38 PM PDT
Ricardo Costilla
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say some Kroger's products weren't as healthy as advertised on the labels.

Some supermarket buns sold in the Tri-Counties aren’t as healthy as claimed.

That’s according to Ventura, Santa Barbara and Riverside County prosecutors, who announced a $1.25 million dollar settlement with Kroger over allegations of false advertising, and unfair competition laws. Kroger is the parent of Ralph’s, and Food-4-Less supermarkets.

The issue involved some Kroger-branded white and wheat breads, as well as some hamburger and hot dog buns. Prosecutors say in one case, some Kroger Carbmaster hamburger buns had twice the calorie content as claimed on the packaging.

In addition to the settlement, Kroger agreed to fix the calorie labeling.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsventura county prosecutorssanta barbara county prosecutors
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco