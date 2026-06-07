Five died in Central Coast traffic accident
Vehicle smashes into light pole at Santa Maria intersection. Alcohol and speed being looked at as possible factors.
There’s shock on the Central Coast over a traffic collision which left five people dead, and a sixth in critical condition.
It happened just after 1:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of South Broadway, and Miller Street in Santa Maria. Police say a vehicle smashed into a traffic signal pole. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fifth later died at a hospital. A sixth person remains in critical condition.
Santa Maria Police investigators are trying to determine what led to the crash. They say evidence at the scene indicates alcohol might have been a factor.
The officers also say there are indications the vehicle may have been speeding.The names of the victims haven’t been released.