NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Five died in Central Coast traffic accident

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 7, 2026 at 2:28 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Vehicle smashes into light pole at Santa Maria intersection. Alcohol and speed being looked at as possible factors.

There’s shock on the Central Coast over a traffic collision which left five people dead, and a sixth in critical condition.

It happened just after 1:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of South Broadway, and Miller Street in Santa Maria. Police say a vehicle smashed into a traffic signal pole. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fifth later died at a hospital. A sixth person remains in critical condition.

Santa Maria Police investigators are trying to determine what led to the crash. They say evidence at the scene indicates alcohol might have been a factor.

The officers also say there are indications the vehicle may have been speeding.The names of the victims haven’t been released.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta maria valleyfatal collision
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco