Five died in Central Coast traffic accident

There’s shock on the Central Coast over a traffic collision which left five people dead, and a sixth in critical condition.

It happened just after 1:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of South Broadway, and Miller Street in Santa Maria. Police say a vehicle smashed into a traffic signal pole. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fifth later died at a hospital. A sixth person remains in critical condition.

Santa Maria Police investigators are trying to determine what led to the crash. They say evidence at the scene indicates alcohol might have been a factor.

The officers also say there are indications the vehicle may have been speeding.The names of the victims haven’t been released.