How China is breaking apart Uyghurs and their culture

China’s campaign against the Uyghur ethnic minority in the country’s northwest has entered a new phase. The reeducation camps have mostly been closed, but a network of detention centers and prisons remains open, and the surveillance systems monitoring Uyghurs have grown.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Alison Killing, who has reported on the repression of Uyghurs for the Financial Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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