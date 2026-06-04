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California Coast News

18,000 acre wildfire in the Channel Islands now fully contained

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 4, 2026 at 3:55 PM PDT

A team of experts will spend the next week on Santa Rosa Island assessing the fire's impacts.

A wildfire that’s burned more than a third of the land on one of the Channel Islands over a nearly three week long period is now 100% contained.

The Santa Rosa Island fire on May 15, and burned 18,379 acres.

It charred the southeastern side of the island, destroying three buildings, and damaging the islands habitat. Because of its remote location, it was tough to fight. It’s a three our trip by boat for firefighters to reach the island. Air tankers which scoop water out of the ocean were used to slow the spread of the flames.

A team of specialists will start a week long survey of the island Friday to identify risks to public safety, and damage to natural and cultural resources.

The island will be close to the public through at least June 30.

A boat crashed onto the island on May 15, when the fire started. A Coast Guard official told KCLU News at the time that a flare fired by a man on the boat sparked the blaze. But, the cause of the fire is being officially listed as under investigation.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco