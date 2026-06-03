NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura City Council rejects a proposal to ask residents to approve a sales tax hike

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 3, 2026 at 5:04 PM PDT
Alexander Gray
/
Unsplash

The proposal called for increasing the sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75%, raising about $36 million annually for city services and infrastructure projects.

The Ventura City Council has rejected a proposal to ask voters for a sales tax increase to help fund public safety services and infrastructure projects.

The city was looking at a plan to increase Ventura’s sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75%. It would raise an estimated $36 million a year to help fund city services.

City officials had sought the hike to help with increasing costs and unfunded but needed infrastructure projects.

The proposal was to put the question to voters on the November ballot. But, after a long public hearing and discussion, the city council rejected the concept by a 4 to 3 margin.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newstaxescity of ventura
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco