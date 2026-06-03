Ventura City Council rejects a proposal to ask residents to approve a sales tax hike

The Ventura City Council has rejected a proposal to ask voters for a sales tax increase to help fund public safety services and infrastructure projects.

The city was looking at a plan to increase Ventura’s sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75%. It would raise an estimated $36 million a year to help fund city services.

City officials had sought the hike to help with increasing costs and unfunded but needed infrastructure projects.

The proposal was to put the question to voters on the November ballot. But, after a long public hearing and discussion, the city council rejected the concept by a 4 to 3 margin.