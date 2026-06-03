Socialite, former major league baseball player found liable in deaths of two Westlake Village boys

A jury has found a Westlake Village socialite, and a former major league baseball player negligent in the 2020 deaths of two young boys who were struck, and fatally injured in a crosswalk.

Rebecca Grossman and Scott Erickson were accused of racing each other moments before Mark and Jacob Iskander were hit.Jurors awarded the Iskander family $176 million in damages in the civil case, and found there was malice which could bump the total even higher.

While Grossman’s car hit the kids, jurors found that the interaction between her and Erickson in their vehicles led to the collision.

In a criminal trial, Grossman was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit-and-run driving. She’s serving a 15-years-to-life prison sentence for the deaths.