Fifth suspect arrested in connection with murder of Goleta Valley teen

Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy who they say is the fifth and final suspect in the murder of a teenager in the Goleta Valley.

The 17-year-old victim was stabbed to death in April of 2025, near San Simeon Drive and Turnpike Road. In June 2025, two teens and two adults were arrested in connection with the killing, but investigators believed another suspect was involved. The fifth suspect was arrested last week.