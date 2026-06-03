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California Coast News

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with murder of Goleta Valley teen

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 3, 2026 at 3:57 PM PDT
The scene of a 2025 stabbing in the Goleta Valley which left a 17-year-old boy dead. A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
The scene of a 2025 stabbing in the Goleta Valley, which left a 17-year-old boy dead. A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Three teens and two adults are now in custody for the 2025 killing.

Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy who they say is the fifth and final suspect in the murder of a teenager in the Goleta Valley.

The 17-year-old victim was stabbed to death in April of 2025, near San Simeon Drive and Turnpike Road. In June 2025, two teens and two adults were arrested in connection with the killing, but investigators believed another suspect was involved. The fifth suspect was arrested last week.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsstabbingteen arrestedgoleta
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco