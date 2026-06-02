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California Coast News

Santa Rosa Island could remain closed to visitors through mid-summer because of a major wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:35 PM PDT
A bulldozer line created for firefighting activities on Santa Rosa Island which was repaired with new vegetation.
National Park Service
A bulldozer line created for firefighting activities on Santa Rosa Island which was repaired with new vegetation.

The blaze started May 15 and has charred more than a third of the island, with containment now at 97%

One of the Channel Islands hit by a wildfire will now be closed at least through the end of June.

Containment stands at 97% for the Santa Rosa Island Fire, which started May 15. The 18,379 acre fire has charred more than a third of the island. Crews are doing mop up work and restoration on areas impacted by firefighting activities.

Three structures were lost. A bigger concern is the potential damage to the habitat for a number of rare and endangered plants and animals found on the island. Specialists are now in the process of evaluating the damage.

National Park Service officials say the island will remain closed to the public through the end of the month. People with camping reservations for July and mid-August have been notified they may also be affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsfirefightingchannel islandssanta rosa island
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco