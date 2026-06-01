Search on for hit-and-run driver which left cyclist dead in Ventura County

Authorities are looking for a vehicle responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Oxnard.

The collision happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday on Fifth Steet near Harbor Boulevard. Police were called to the scene and found a 53-year-old Oxnard man on the ground with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Oxnard Police think the bicyclist was headed eastbound on Fifth Steet when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle, which fled the scene. Investigators are looking for potential witnesses to the collision.

