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California Coast News

Search on for hit-and-run driver which left cyclist dead in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 1, 2026 at 2:52 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators think the cyclist was hit from behind by vehicle driving the same direction on Harbor Boulevard in Oxnard.

Authorities are looking for a vehicle responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Oxnard.

The collision happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday on Fifth Steet near Harbor Boulevard. Police were called to the scene and found a 53-year-old Oxnard man on the ground with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Oxnard Police think the bicyclist was headed eastbound on Fifth Steet when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle, which fled the scene. Investigators are looking for potential witnesses to the collision.
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california coast newscal coast newscity of oxnardhit and runhit and run death
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco