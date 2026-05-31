Tri-Counties artists can get state grants to support their work, but the deadline is at hand

If you are a painter, writer, dancer, musician, or other type of artist, there’s a big chance for you to get a state grant to help support your creative work. Hundreds of thousands of dollars is available through the California Arts Council’s Individual Artists Fellowship program, but the deadline to apply is June 1.

Locally the state grant program is intended support the efforts of artists in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

"It's exciting because it's unrestricted funding for artists and creatives to do the next they they need to expand their work in the arts," said Sarah York Rubin, who is Executive Director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture. She said the grant is open to all types of artists, not just the ones you might think of like painters and sculptors.

"The can be artists who are just starting out. They could be mid-career, and then those who are more established. It can be writers, it can be musicians, dancers, filmmakers. This is a much broader bucket."

Grant amounts range up to $50,000. But, 5 p.m. Monday (6/1) is the application deadline. You can find a link to the grant application page here.