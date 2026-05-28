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California Coast News

Two men sentenced for an attack that left two dead in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say it was a gang-related attack on Santa Barbara's Eastside in January of 2021. In addition to the two deaths, two others were injured.

Two men were sentenced to state prison for a shooting rampage in Santa Barbara, which left two people dead and two injured.

The shootings happened in January of 2021. Prosecutors say Angel Varela and Oscar Trujillo-Gutierrez, along with a teenage boy, drove up to a group of people standing on an eastside street and opened fire.

Varela and Trujillo-Gutierrez were both convicted of two first-degree murders and two attempted murders with gang-related enhancements.

Varela was sentenced to two terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 133 years to life sentence. Trujillo-Gutierrez also received two life without the possibility of parole sentences, plus an additional 33 years to life sentence.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsgang violencesanta barbara city police
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco