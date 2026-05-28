Two men sentenced for an attack that left two dead in Santa Barbara

Two men were sentenced to state prison for a shooting rampage in Santa Barbara, which left two people dead and two injured.

The shootings happened in January of 2021. Prosecutors say Angel Varela and Oscar Trujillo-Gutierrez, along with a teenage boy, drove up to a group of people standing on an eastside street and opened fire.

Varela and Trujillo-Gutierrez were both convicted of two first-degree murders and two attempted murders with gang-related enhancements.

Varela was sentenced to two terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 133 years to life sentence. Trujillo-Gutierrez also received two life without the possibility of parole sentences, plus an additional 33 years to life sentence.