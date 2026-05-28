NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Firefighting capability goes big in the Santa Clara River Valley, with a new aerial truck

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2026 at 9:43 AM PDT
The Ventura County Fire Department is adding a new 100 foot long aerial apparatus truck to its fire units stationed in the Santa Clara River Valley.
Ventura County Fire Department
The Ventura County Fire Department is adding a new hook and ladder truck to its Santa Clara River Valley firefighting arsenal.

It's the first time one of the 100-foot-long trucks has been stationed in the Santa Paula/Fillmore area, and it's expected to bolster firefighting capabilities.

The Santa Clara River Valley has received an outsized new tool to improve the area’s firefighting response capabilities.

The Ventura County Fire Department is introducing a $2.2 million hook and ladder truck. The 100-foot-long vehicle has special equipment for structure fire response, as well as for rescue operations.

Truck 29 will be based in Santa Paula. But, it’s so large that it will be temporarily based in Fillmore, while construction of Santa Paula’s new Fire Station 29 is completed.

It’s the first time a truck of this type and size has been based in the Santa Clara River Valley.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsFillmoresanta paulaventura county fire department
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco