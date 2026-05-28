Firefighting capability goes big in the Santa Clara River Valley, with a new aerial truck

The Santa Clara River Valley has received an outsized new tool to improve the area’s firefighting response capabilities.

The Ventura County Fire Department is introducing a $2.2 million hook and ladder truck. The 100-foot-long vehicle has special equipment for structure fire response, as well as for rescue operations.

Truck 29 will be based in Santa Paula. But, it’s so large that it will be temporarily based in Fillmore, while construction of Santa Paula’s new Fire Station 29 is completed.

It’s the first time a truck of this type and size has been based in the Santa Clara River Valley.