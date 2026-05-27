Simi Valley police officer injured after man repeatedly slams SUV into patrol unit

A police officer was injured after a man rammed his SUV into a closed Simi Valley donut shop, and then ran into a patrol vehicle.

It happened at about 3:30 Wednesday morning, on Erringer Road.

Investigators say Frank Blessing was upset that the donut shop was closed. They say he slammed his SUV into the business. No one inside was hurt.

Simi Valley Police responding to the scene conducted a traffic stop, but officers say Blessing hit one of their patrol units multiple times with his SUV. One officer suffered minor injuries. His vehicle became disabled when he hit a nearby wall.

Officers say Blessing refused to surrender, and pulled out a knife.They used tasers to safely arrest the man. He was arrested on a string of charges ranging from attempted murder to driving under the influence.