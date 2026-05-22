NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County moves into high wildfire season

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:31 PM PDT
Santa Barbara County is moving into high fire season May 25.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Santa Barbara County is moving into high fire season May 25.

The designation means all burn permits are being suspended, and the county fire department is beefing up staffing.

Santa Barbara County is moving into high fire season. It officially begins May 25.

During the peak period, fire agencies will increase the deployment of resources to brush fires, to try to keep a small fire from becoming a big one. All burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction are also being suspended because of the heightened fire risk.

While fire season is now considered to be year-round in the region, high fire season is considered to be the time of year when we see peak danger.

Santa Barbara County firefighters say the declaration also serves as a reminder for property owners to make sure they have removed brush and other combustibles to ensure there is defensible space around homes and other structures.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta barbara county fire departmentwildfiresbrush fires
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco