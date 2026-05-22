Santa Barbara County moves into high wildfire season

Santa Barbara County is moving into high fire season. It officially begins May 25.

During the peak period, fire agencies will increase the deployment of resources to brush fires, to try to keep a small fire from becoming a big one. All burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction are also being suspended because of the heightened fire risk.

While fire season is now considered to be year-round in the region, high fire season is considered to be the time of year when we see peak danger.

Santa Barbara County firefighters say the declaration also serves as a reminder for property owners to make sure they have removed brush and other combustibles to ensure there is defensible space around homes and other structures.