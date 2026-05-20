NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Potential new evidence found in connection with the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:56 PM PDT
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives sift through soil from Arroyo Grande property owned by Susan Flores. Her son, Paul Flores, was convicted of the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives sift through soil from a property in Arroyo Grande owned by Susan Flores. Her son, Paul Flores, was convicted of the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

The announcement comes after a new search of property owned by the family of the man convicted of killing Smart.

Investigators say they have recovered potential new evidence in connection with the murder of a Central Coast college student three decades ago.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart disappeared in May of 1996, while returning from an off-campus party. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives suspected a classmate of killing her.

But it wasn’t until 2021 that they felt they had enough evidence to arrest Paul Flores. He was convicted of first-degree murder. Flores is serving a 25-year-to-life prison sentence.

Authorities suspect Smart was buried at the family’s home in Arroyo Grande. A new search this month found soil samples consistent with the presence of human remains. But her remains weren’t found on the site.

Investigators say they found several items that could be evidence. They won’t give specifics, but say the items are currently being analyzed.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newscal poly slokristin smartarroyo grande
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco