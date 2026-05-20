Potential new evidence found in connection with the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

Investigators say they have recovered potential new evidence in connection with the murder of a Central Coast college student three decades ago.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart disappeared in May of 1996, while returning from an off-campus party. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives suspected a classmate of killing her.

But it wasn’t until 2021 that they felt they had enough evidence to arrest Paul Flores. He was convicted of first-degree murder. Flores is serving a 25-year-to-life prison sentence.

Authorities suspect Smart was buried at the family’s home in Arroyo Grande. A new search this month found soil samples consistent with the presence of human remains. But her remains weren’t found on the site.

Investigators say they found several items that could be evidence. They won’t give specifics, but say the items are currently being analyzed.