It's off! Air Force test launches unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from the Central Coast

It was a big sight in the skies over the Tri-Counties early Wednesday morning.

The Air Force launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:01 a.m.

The Minuteman III missile carried a dummy payload to a test range in the South Pacific.

Air Force officials said it is part of an ongoing series of launches intended to check crew and equipment preparedness. It was scheduled years ago and wasn't conducted in connection with any global events.