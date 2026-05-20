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California Coast News

Brush fire burns more than 400 acres in the Cuyama Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:44 PM PDT
An air tanker makes a drop on the Foothill Fire in the Cuyama Valley Tuesday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
An air tanker makes a drop on the Foothill Fire in the Cuyama Valley Tuesday afternoon.

A brush fire in eastern Santa Barbara County has charred more than 400 acres of land and forced some evacuations.

The Foothill Fire was reported at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the Cuyama Valley. It's burning in a rural area southeast of the community of Cuyama.

About 60 people received evacuation orders.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire had burned 462 acres, with 10% containment. More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newscuyama valleywildfire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco