Brush fire burns more than 400 acres in the Cuyama Valley

A brush fire in eastern Santa Barbara County has charred more than 400 acres of land and forced some evacuations.

The Foothill Fire was reported at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the Cuyama Valley. It's burning in a rural area southeast of the community of Cuyama.

About 60 people received evacuation orders.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire had burned 462 acres, with 10% containment. More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.