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California Coast News

State helps fund major new project to help homeless families in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:55 PM PDT
An existing DignityMoves project in Santa Barbara provides 34 cabins for temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
An existing DignityMoves project in Santa Barbara provides 34 cabins for temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness.

The New Family Village project will provide homes for 30 families. It will be built on Santa Barbara County's Calle Real campus.

Santa Barbara County has received a major state grant to build a project to get some homeless families off the streets.

New Family Village will consist of 30 family housing units. It’s planned for development on county-owned land on the county’s Calle Real campus, in the eastern part of the Goleta Valley.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the county will get $11 million in Homekey+ funds for construction and operational costs.

The nonprofit organization DignityMoves has committed $5 million towards construction and is trying to raise an additional $2 million for services.

It will be the fourth DignityMoves project in the county. It’s already built more than 200 interim housing units, which provide housing for the homeless, low-income veterans, and others with special needs.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco