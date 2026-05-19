State helps fund major new project to help homeless families in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County has received a major state grant to build a project to get some homeless families off the streets.

New Family Village will consist of 30 family housing units. It’s planned for development on county-owned land on the county’s Calle Real campus, in the eastern part of the Goleta Valley.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the county will get $11 million in Homekey+ funds for construction and operational costs.

The nonprofit organization DignityMoves has committed $5 million towards construction and is trying to raise an additional $2 million for services.

It will be the fourth DignityMoves project in the county. It’s already built more than 200 interim housing units, which provide housing for the homeless, low-income veterans, and others with special needs.