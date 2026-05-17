Brush fire in the Channel Islands tops more than 10,000 acres burned

A brush fire started by a boating accident in the Channel Islands last week has now burned more than 10,000 aces of land.

The fire started on Santa Rosa Island early Friday morning. Coast Guard officials say a boat crashed onto the island. Theere no word on what led to the crash.

The man used a flare gun to signal for help. Coast Guard officers told KCLU News say a flare triggered the fire, although the cause is officially listed as being under investigation.

Firefighters have been shuttled to the island by boat to fight the fire. Some historic buidings and endangered species are reported to be threatened by the blaze which is burning on the southeast side of the island.