Ventura County man sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for double murder

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 114 years for a pair of attacks that left two people dead and three wounded.

Kristian Fonseca injured two people in a random October 2019 shooting in Santa Paula. Then, in October of 2020, after he got into a physical fight with a rival tagging crew, he got a gun and opened fire on them. Two men were killed, and a third was wounded.

Fonseca was convicted of five felony counts with special circumstances. The sentence means the 27-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars.