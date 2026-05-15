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California Coast News

Ventura County man sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for double murder

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:27 AM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 114 years for a pair of attacks that left two people dead and three wounded.

Kristian Fonseca injured two people in a random October 2019 shooting in Santa Paula. Then, in October of 2020, after he got into a physical fight with a rival tagging crew, he got a gun and opened fire on them. Two men were killed, and a third was wounded.

Fonseca was convicted of five felony counts with special circumstances. The sentence means the 27-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta paulagang killinggang member
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco