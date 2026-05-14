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California Coast News

Soft drink distributor plans shutdown of distribution warehouse, affecting 85 workers

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 14, 2026 at 3:14 PM PDT
Mahbod Akhzami
/
Unsplash

A major beverage distributor in California has announced that it will shut down its distribution center in Ventura, impacting 85 jobs.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will close its Ventura warehouse on July 10 and transfer its operations to other company facilities.

In a statement, company officials say 78 of the 85 affected workers are being reassigned to other facilities. All of the impacted workers will be able to apply for open positions in the company.

The company uses the facility as a distribution center for Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, and Minute Maid products, as well as for several bottled waters and teas. The company distributes the products to stores, restaurants, and other businesses in the region. It isn’t a bottling facility, and no products are manufactured there.

Reyes operates similar distribution centers in Santa Maria and Sylmar.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco