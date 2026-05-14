Soft drink distributor plans shutdown of distribution warehouse, affecting 85 workers

A major beverage distributor in California has announced that it will shut down its distribution center in Ventura, impacting 85 jobs.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will close its Ventura warehouse on July 10 and transfer its operations to other company facilities.

In a statement, company officials say 78 of the 85 affected workers are being reassigned to other facilities. All of the impacted workers will be able to apply for open positions in the company.

The company uses the facility as a distribution center for Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, and Minute Maid products, as well as for several bottled waters and teas. The company distributes the products to stores, restaurants, and other businesses in the region. It isn’t a bottling facility, and no products are manufactured there.

Reyes operates similar distribution centers in Santa Maria and Sylmar.