Search continues for missing 72-year-old Central Coast man

The search continues for a missing 72-year-old Central Coast man, who was last heard from on Monday afternoon.

Friends became worried when Gary Kiehl failed to pick up someone at the Grover Beach train station on Tuesday. His car was later discovered at the Cave Landing Parking lot in Avila Beach. Friends say Kiehl enjoyed walking along the cliffs in the Pirates Cove area.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies launched a search and activated the county’s Search and Rescue Team. A Coast Guard helicopter and a Coast Guard cutter were also involved in search efforts.

Investigators are continuing to follow up on potential leads and have been interviewing witnesses who may have seen Kiehl before his disappearance.

Kiehl is an adult white male who is 5' 10" tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.