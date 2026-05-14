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California Coast News

Search continues for missing 72-year-old Central Coast man

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 14, 2026 at 3:51 PM PDT
This grainy picture of Gary Kiehl is the only one available of the missing Arroyo Grande man.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
This grainy picture of Gary Kiehl is the only one available of the missing Arroyo Grande man.

Gary Kiehl of Arroyo Grande was last seen on Monday in the Avila Beach area.

The search continues for a missing 72-year-old Central Coast man, who was last heard from on Monday afternoon.

Friends became worried when Gary Kiehl failed to pick up someone at the Grover Beach train station on Tuesday. His car was later discovered at the Cave Landing Parking lot in Avila Beach. Friends say Kiehl enjoyed walking along the cliffs in the Pirates Cove area.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies launched a search and activated the county’s Search and Rescue Team. A Coast Guard helicopter and a Coast Guard cutter were also involved in search efforts.

Investigators are continuing to follow up on potential leads and have been interviewing witnesses who may have seen Kiehl before his disappearance.

Kiehl is an adult white male who is 5' 10" tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsmissing personarroyo grandeavila beach
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco