Mail thieves arrested after causing more than $100,000 in losses in Ventura County

Two Southern California men have been arrested for a string of mail thefts in Ventura County.

Investigators say the men stuffed cardboard into outside mailboxes at the Camarillo Post Office to catch outgoing mail. The suspects would return to the boxes before they were cleared by postal workers to steal the outgoing mail.

Stolen checks were altered or washed before being cashed. More than $100,000 in losses were reported.

Investigators started monitoring the mailboxes. This week, they stopped a vehicle connected with a prior theft and found a large quantity of stolen mail.

The two men were arrested on conspiracy and mail theft charges.