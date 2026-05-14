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Mail thieves arrested after causing more than $100,000 in losses in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 14, 2026 at 9:52 AM PDT
Alexander Grey
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The suspects filled mailboxes with cardboard, then returned them to steal mail deposited in the full boxes.

Two Southern California men have been arrested for a string of mail thefts in Ventura County.

Investigators say the men stuffed cardboard into outside mailboxes at the Camarillo Post Office to catch outgoing mail. The suspects would return to the boxes before they were cleared by postal workers to steal the outgoing mail.

Stolen checks were altered or washed before being cashed. More than $100,000 in losses were reported.

Investigators started monitoring the mailboxes. This week, they stopped a vehicle connected with a prior theft and found a large quantity of stolen mail.

The two men were arrested on conspiracy and mail theft charges.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsstolen mailmail fraudcamarillo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco