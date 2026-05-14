From pickup games to packed stadiums, the Bay Area gets World Cup ready
The FIFA World Cup is bringing global attention and millions of dollars to the Bay Area this summer. But underneath the excitement is a deeper story about affordability, immigrant communities, and who gets to participate in soccer culture in places like San Francisco and San Jose.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with KQED reporter Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí about “La Copa del Pueblo,” the people’s cup.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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