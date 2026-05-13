Land trust wins round in battle with oil companies over access to Ventura nature preserve

The Ventura Land Trust has won a key round in a battle over public access to a nature preserve in Ventura County.

Chevron and Aera Energy filed a lawsuit seeking to close Hall Canyon Road to the public. The road currently provides public access to the Ventura Hills Nature Preserve.

A judge denied the oil companies' motion for a preliminary injunction to close the roadway.

The trust opened the 1,600-acre preserve to the public for the first time in March. It features 12 miles of trails. The nonprofit trust built a trailhead area and created parking for visitors at the end of Hall Canyon Road.

Land Trust officials said they own the road, but that the oil companies have easements to use it. They say it’s the only practical access to the preserve for the public.

Aera Energy issued a statement to KCLU News saying that the action isn’t about limiting public access, but about ensuring it is implemented safely and lawfully. Aera officials said it's about safety concerns for pedestrians. They said they are looking forward to reviewing potential solutions with the Land Trust.

While the judge denied the preliminary injunction, the lawsuit against the trust is ongoing.