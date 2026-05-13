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California Coast News

Land trust wins round in battle with oil companies over access to Ventura nature preserve

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 13, 2026 at 9:51 AM PDT
The 1600 acre Ventura Hills Nature Preserve is in the hills just north of Ventura High School.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The 1600 acre Ventura Hills Nature Preserve is in the hills just north of Ventura High School.

Chevron and Aera Energy sought to close Hall Canyon Road, which provides public access to the newly opened 1,600-acre Ventura Hills Nature Preserve.

The Ventura Land Trust has won a key round in a battle over public access to a nature preserve in Ventura County.

Chevron and Aera Energy filed a lawsuit seeking to close Hall Canyon Road to the public. The road currently provides public access to the Ventura Hills Nature Preserve.

A judge denied the oil companies' motion for a preliminary injunction to close the roadway.

The trust opened the 1,600-acre preserve to the public for the first time in March. It features 12 miles of trails. The nonprofit trust built a trailhead area and created parking for visitors at the end of Hall Canyon Road.

Land Trust officials said they own the road, but that the oil companies have easements to use it. They say it’s the only practical access to the preserve for the public.

Aera Energy issued a statement to KCLU News saying that the action isn’t about limiting public access, but about ensuring it is implemented safely and lawfully. Aera officials said it's about safety concerns for pedestrians. They said they are looking forward to reviewing potential solutions with the Land Trust.

While the judge denied the preliminary injunction, the lawsuit against the trust is ongoing.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsland trustcity of venturaland conservancyland trust
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco