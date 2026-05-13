Hundreds expected for 'paddle out' event to commemorate the 2015 Refugio oil spill

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in a unique anti-oil protest off the Santa Barbara County coastline this weekend.

The Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara and more than a half dozen other environmental groups are hosting a 'paddle out' event at Refugio State Beach on Sunday.

It commemorates the 11th anniversary of the Plains-All-American Pipeline rupture in 2015. About 140,000 gallons of oil ended up on the coast and in the ocean.

Despite strong community opposition, the federal government cleared the way for the pipeline to resume operations this past March.

People taking part in the paddle out event can use surfboards, kayaks, or any other human-powered paddle craft. The event begins at 8:30 a.m.