A KCLU conversation with activist, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai

KCLU General Manager Mary Olson sat down with activist Malala Yousafzai for an interview during her May 9 visit to California Lutheran University.

California Lutheran University Activist Malala Yousafzai delivered a 90-minute talk during her appearance at California Lutheran University on May 9, 2026. She was also interviewed by KCLU.

During their conversation, Olson asked Malala about her ongoing advocacy for educational rights for women and girls, her interest in creating opportunities for girls to play sports, the ongoing oppression women face in Afghanistan and other parts of the world, and the importance of taking bold action to inspire change.

Malala Yousafzai is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and spoke to more than 500 people at an event on May 10 at California Lutheran University‘s Samuelson Chapel in Thousand Oaks.

The 28-year-old Pakistani activist who survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban 14 years ago spoke for more than 90 minutes to an audience that included female student-athletes, business students, faculty members, and campus leaders, delivering inspiring words about the importance of education and gender equity.



A lifelong sports enthusiast, Yousafzai is partnering with her husband, Asser Malik, on Recess Capital, a sports investment platform and private equity firm dedicated to investing in women’s sports with the goal of sparking equality by opening more athletic opportunities for girls.

Editor's note: California Lutheran University is the license holder of KCLU Radio.