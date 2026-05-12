Program connects South Coast college and school district to create the next generation of teachers

A South Coast college and a local school district have announced a new partnership to try to create more teachers.

Westmont College and the Santa Barbara Unified School District are using a $2.4 million state grant to launch a new residency program for students seeking to become teachers in California.

Students in the program will receive a $33,000 stipend towards tuition and other expenses at the Montecito-based college. They’ll work in Santa Barbara Unified School District classrooms three days a week.

The students will be paired with experienced mentors while finishing their graduate classes at Westmont.