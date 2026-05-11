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California Coast News

Woman found dead on Santa Barbara beach

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 11, 2026 at 12:24 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

The cause of the death is under investigation.

Authorities are trying to determine what led to the death of a woman whose body was found on a Santa Barbara beach.

The body was discovered just after 5 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard. First responders were called to the scene after someone noticed a middle-aged woman who was unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her name hasn’t been released yet. There were no obvious signs that the death was suspicious, but the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newswoman's death
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco