Woman found dead on Santa Barbara beach

Authorities are trying to determine what led to the death of a woman whose body was found on a Santa Barbara beach.

The body was discovered just after 5 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard. First responders were called to the scene after someone noticed a middle-aged woman who was unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her name hasn’t been released yet. There were no obvious signs that the death was suspicious, but the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.