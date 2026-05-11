Latest search for the remains of Kristin Smart, who disappeared in 1996, fails to find anything

A search for a missing Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student murdered nearly four decades ago wrapped up over the weekend without the discovery of her remains.

Detectives spent four days searching Susan Flores's Arroyo Grande home for any sign of Kristin Smart. Her son, Paul Flores, was convicted in 2022 of killing Smart, but her remains were never recovered.

Investigators got a search warrant for a new search of the Flores property. Detectives think she had been buried there, and that the remains were moved multiple times.

Using cutting-edge technology, the investigators say some soil on the site showed signs that there may have been human remains there at one time. But, they say they were unable to recover Smart.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson has vowed to find the remains, to bring closure to the Smart family.

