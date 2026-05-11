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California Coast News

Fire prompts evacuation of oil platform off Santa Barbara County coastline

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:36 AM PDT
A fire hit Platform Habitat Monday morning. It's an oil and gas platform off the Santa Barbara County coastline. 26 crew members were evacuated.
USCG photo
A fire broke out on Platform Habitat on Monday, May 11, leading to the evacuation of 26 crew members.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday on Platform Habitat, which is about 6.6 miles offshore from Santa Barbara.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

A fire has broken out on an oil and gas platform off the Santa Barbara County coastline.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Monday. Onboard crew members were unable to contain it. The 26 workers were evacuated, and two minor injuries were reported.

Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara City, and Ventura County firefighters, as well as the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, are involved in efforts to contain the blaze.

There's no word on what started the fire.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newscarpinteriaoffshore oil drilling
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco