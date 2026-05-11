Fire prompts evacuation of oil platform off Santa Barbara County coastline

Editor's note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

A fire has broken out on an oil and gas platform off the Santa Barbara County coastline.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Monday. Onboard crew members were unable to contain it. The 26 workers were evacuated, and two minor injuries were reported.

Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara City, and Ventura County firefighters, as well as the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, are involved in efforts to contain the blaze.

There's no word on what started the fire.