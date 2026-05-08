Team up with your letter carrier to help feed the hungry in the Tri-Counties this weekend

Thousands of people are going to bed hungry on the Central and South Coasts every day, but this weekend, there’s an easy way to help make a difference. The National Association of Letter Carriers is holding its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The event is on Saturday, May 9.

You can help by leaving food items next to your mailbox, where they will be collected by the letter carriers for delivery to the region’s food banks.

The letter carriers will accept non-perishable food items. They can’t take fresh items like vegetables or items in glass containers.

The carriers are looking for things like canned tuna, chicken, beans, and vegetables. They can also accept items like whole grain cereals and pasta.

The donations will go to local food banks. For instance, items collected in Santa Barbara County will go to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.