NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Officer injured in Santa Barbara shooting

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 8, 2026 at 3:18 PM PDT
Santa Barbara Police Department

A suspect is in custody for the Friday morning incident in the La Cumbre Plaza area.

A police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Santa Barbara.

It happened just before 10 Friday morning. Police were called to the 100 block of South La Cumbre Road by reports of a suspicious man.

An officer tried to contact the man, but he turned around with what appeared to be a pistol and fired several shots. It turned out it was a BB, or pellet gun.

One of the BB’s, or pellets hit the officer in the head.She was treated and released at a hospital for a minor injury.

The officer fired a single return shot, but it missed the man, who was identified as Mitchel Grote. He ran into a bathroom at nearby La Cumbre Plaza. Grote eventually surrendered, and was arrested for the attempted murder of a police officer.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newscity of santa barbaraofficer-involved shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco