Officer injured in Santa Barbara shooting

A police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Santa Barbara.

It happened just before 10 Friday morning. Police were called to the 100 block of South La Cumbre Road by reports of a suspicious man.

An officer tried to contact the man, but he turned around with what appeared to be a pistol and fired several shots. It turned out it was a BB, or pellet gun.

One of the BB’s, or pellets hit the officer in the head.She was treated and released at a hospital for a minor injury.

The officer fired a single return shot, but it missed the man, who was identified as Mitchel Grote. He ran into a bathroom at nearby La Cumbre Plaza. Grote eventually surrendered, and was arrested for the attempted murder of a police officer.

