New search related to 1996 Kristin Smart murder on Central Coast yields additional evidence

Investigators say the latest search of soil at an Arroyo Grande home has shown positive results consistent with human decomposition, but they haven’t been able to positively link them to a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart was last seen in May of 1996, while returning to campus from a Memorial Day weekend party.

One of her classmates, Paul Flores, walked her back to campus. It’s the last time she was seen alive. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives considered him a suspect for decades, but it wasn’t until 2021 that they felt they had the evidence to arrest him.

Even though her remains weren’t found, Flores was convicted in 2022 of killing her. He received a 25-year-to-life prison sentence.

"Yes, there was some satisfaction with the family for justice. But, peace would never be had until we recovered Kristin, so I vowed to them again we would not give up the search, and it was my goal to bring Kristin home," said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

The search for the coed’s remains centered around the Flores family home in Arroyo Grande. Investigators thought Flores might have buried her on the property.

Two past searches failed to find human remains, but new technology is being used for the latest effort.

Parkinson said they believe Smart’s remains may have been moved multiple times. While the new soil test results are consistent with human decomposition, at this point, they can’t positively tell if they are related to the young woman.

Susan Flores, the mother of Paul Flores, has been prohibited from being at her home while the new search is underway. The Sheriff stopped short of calling her a suspect in the case, but did describe her as a "person of interest."

