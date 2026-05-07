Water district serving Conejo Valley is cracking down on water theft

A water district serving parts of the Conejo Valley says it’s launching a crackdown on water theft after losing about 45 million gallons of water in recent years.

Las Virgenes Municipal Water District officials say much of the loss comes from the illicit use of fire hydrants. People tap into them for construction projects, landscaping, farming, and other unauthorized uses.

While it might not sound like a big deal, district officials say the loss impacts the reliability and safety of the water system, which serves about 70,000 residents.

The district will start enforcing a new state water theft law. It was co-sponsored by the district and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It creates fines of up to $2,500 for a first offense, and up to $10,000 for a repeat offense.

Water providers can also seek civil damages against people or companies for water theft.