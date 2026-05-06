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California Coast News

Ventura County man sentenced to state prison for killing his half-brother

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:09 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Zuberi Sharp of Newbury Park gets 15 years to life sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder with special circumstances.

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison for killing his half-brother in an attack with a pickaxe.

It happened in November of 2024, at the family’s Newbury Park home. Prosecutors say Zuberi Sharp attacked 15-year-old Zayde in a shed behind the house. Zayde, who was living with cerebral palsy, died at a hospital a short time later.

Zuberi Sharp fled the scene and was found at nearby Newbury Park High School. The 26-year-old man had stripped off his clothes and was running around the football field when he was taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with special circumstances, leading to the 15 years to life sentence.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsnewbury parksentencing
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco