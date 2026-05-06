Ventura County man sentenced to state prison for killing his half-brother

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison for killing his half-brother in an attack with a pickaxe.

It happened in November of 2024, at the family’s Newbury Park home. Prosecutors say Zuberi Sharp attacked 15-year-old Zayde in a shed behind the house. Zayde, who was living with cerebral palsy, died at a hospital a short time later.

Zuberi Sharp fled the scene and was found at nearby Newbury Park High School. The 26-year-old man had stripped off his clothes and was running around the football field when he was taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with special circumstances, leading to the 15 years to life sentence.