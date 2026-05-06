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California Coast News

Detectives conduct new search for remains of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student murdered in 1996

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 6, 2026 at 11:10 AM PDT
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives at the Arroyo Grande home of Susan Flores, the mother of convicted murder Paul Flores.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives at the Arroyo Grande home of Susan Flores, the mother of convicted murder Paul Flores.

Paul Flores was convicted in 2022 of the murder of fellow Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, but her body was never recovered.

Four years after the conviction of a man for killing a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo classmate, investigators are conducting a new search focused on finding the victim's remains.

Kristin Smart disappeared in May of 1996, after attending an off-campus party. Fellow Cal Poly student Paul Flores offered to walk her back to campus and was the last person seen with her.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives considered him a potential suspect for decades. They finally arrested him in 2021. Flores was convicted of killing Smart in 2022, but her body has never been recovered. He is currently serving a 25-year-to-life sentence in state prison.

The State Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of the man accused of killing Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart in 1996.
Smart Family

In the past, investigators had conducted searches of the family's property in Arroyo Grande, in an effort to see if she had been buried there.

They aren't saying what prompted the new search. A judge signed a warrant allowing detectives to search the family's property on East Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

Department officials aren't releasing details of the search, but in a statement, they say they are committed to finding Smart.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsslocal poly san luis obispokristin smart
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco