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California Coast News

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives say they've arrested serial burglars who've hit two counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 5, 2026 at 2:09 PM PDT
Detectives are investigating the shooting of an 80-year-old man in Oxnard.
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Detectives are investigating the shooting of an 80-year-old man in Oxnard.

The Los Angeles men are facing charges for a series of home burglaries in Thousand Oaks and Santa Clarita.

Ventura and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives say they’ve broken up a ring responsible for a series of home burglaries in both counties.

A home in the Dos Vientos neighborhood of Thousand Oaks was burglarized in February. A second burglary happened in the same neighborhood last month.

Authorities identified two vehicles linked to the second burglary. Last Friday, the vehicles turned up in Santa Clarita and were used for another home burglary.

Officials were in the area and stopped the vehicles. Two men were arrested while trying to flee on foot. A third surrendered without incident. A fourth escaped but was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday.

The four Los Angeles men are facing burglary and conspiracy charges.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsconejo valleyhome burglaries
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco