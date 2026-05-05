Ventura County Sheriff's detectives say they've arrested serial burglars who've hit two counties

Ventura and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives say they’ve broken up a ring responsible for a series of home burglaries in both counties.

A home in the Dos Vientos neighborhood of Thousand Oaks was burglarized in February. A second burglary happened in the same neighborhood last month.

Authorities identified two vehicles linked to the second burglary. Last Friday, the vehicles turned up in Santa Clarita and were used for another home burglary.

Officials were in the area and stopped the vehicles. Two men were arrested while trying to flee on foot. A third surrendered without incident. A fourth escaped but was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday.

The four Los Angeles men are facing burglary and conspiracy charges.