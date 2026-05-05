Man changes plea to guilty in death of Thousand Oaks demonstrator

A Moorpark man has changed his plea to guilty in the death of a protester following a confrontation during conflicting demonstrations in Thousand Oaks.

In November of 2023, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protestors were both picketing at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Boulevards.

Loay Alnaji was using a bullhorn. Paul Kessler of Thousand Oaks was in front of him, with a cellphone. According to Ventura County prosecutors, Alnaji hit Kessler with the bullhorn. The Moorpark man’s attorney contended he was trying to knock the phone away and accidentally hit Kessler.

The Thousand Oaks man was knocked to the ground and hit his head. He died a day later.

Alnaji was charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery with serious bodily injury.

He entered a not guilty plea, and a trial was set to begin next week. But the judge hearing the case offered probation for a guilty plea. Prosecutors are objecting to the deal, but Alnaji accepted.

"Alnaji should be sentenced to prison for his violent behavior, and our office strongly objects to any lesser sentence," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

Sentencing is set for June 25. Had he been convicted, Alnaji was facing a potential four year state prison sentence. Now, it's possible he will receive a sentence of formal probation and the potential of up to 365 days in jail.