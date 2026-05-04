2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New commuter rail service connecting Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties gets underway

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:06 PM PDT
New commuter train services between Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties kicked off Monday. This is the first morning train arriving in Santa Barbara,
John Palminteri
/
KCLU News
New commuter train services between Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties kicked off on Monday, May 5, 2026. The photo shows the first morning train arriving in Santa Barbara.

The added Pacific Surfliner train is timed to allow northbound commuters to avoid the busy Highway 101 during the morning rush.

A new commuter rail service intended to ease the huge morning traffic jams between Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties on Highway 101 kicked off Monday.

The added Pacific Surfliner daily round trip from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo is timed to help commuters.

The northbound morning train stops in Camarillo at 6:43 a.m., Oxnard at 6:57, and Ventura at 7:11. It stops in Carpinteria at 7:37 a.m., Santa Barbara at 7:56, and Goleta at 8:11.

"First of all, it's a green initiative, so we're saving the planet. Second, it's great for my pocketbook. What a beautiful way to get to work!" said Rachel Gomez of Ventura, who is using the new rail service to get to her job at Cottage Hospital.

"This is good for my mental health," said Ashley Lopez, a commuter train rider who works for the City of Santa Barbara. "I don't have to sit in traffic."

Free shuttle services are being offered from the Santa Barbara and Goleta train stations to and from workplaces like Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara City Hall, and UCSB.

A new southbound train leaves Santa Barbara at around 3 p.m., and there are already existing 4:50 and 6:50 southbound trains for commuters.

The service is kicking off with a book of 10 round-trips for $50.

See the expanded train schedule.

There is also a commuter bus service, which gives people more northbound and southbound options.

The service is being offered by LOSSAN, the Rail Corridor Agency, which serves the rail line from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, along with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the Ventura County Transportation Commission.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newscommuter traincommuter railsbcagvctc
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco