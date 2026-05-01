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California Coast News

From workers' rights to Trump protests, thousands take to the streets of the Tri-Counties on May Day

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:43 PM PDT
Hundreds of protestors took part in a May Day demonstration outside of the Ventura County Government Center Friday afternoon.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Hundreds of protestors took part in a May Day demonstration outside of the Ventura County Government Center Friday afternoon.

The more than half dozen local demonstrations were part of thousands of marches and events taking place nationwide.

May 1 is May Day, when thousands of events are held across the country focusing on workers' rights. But many took on a wider scope Friday, with protests against everything from ICE raids to the war with Iran.

One of the biggest rallies in the Tri-Counties was outside of the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura on Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of people, many carrying signs, were on hand to protest everything from the Trump Administration’s policies to the treatment of workers.

'Abolish ICE,' read a sign held by Jill Vinsant of Ojai. She said she hopes taking part in the demonstration can help raise awareness. She added that the only other alternatives to change are voting and complaining to the local congressional representatives.

Signe Zoller of Camarillo said it’s time to stand up to the Trump Administration.

"I'm 83, and I've never protested in my life, until Trump came along. Everything he does is so insulting, and vulgar, and against my values that I just had to do something."

More than a half dozen May Day demonstrations took place on the Central and South Coast on Friday.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsworkersfarmworkersICEtrump administration
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco