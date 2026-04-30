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California Coast News

Warning issued about eating sport-harvested mussels from the California coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:24 PM PDT
Andy Castille
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Unsplash

They may contain naturally occurring toxins that can cause serious illness or death.

California officials have issued a warning about harvesting and eating mussels from the state’s coastline, because they may contain dangerous toxins at this time of year.

The advisory goes into effect May 1 and applies to all mussel species.

Eating toxic mussels can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning, or domoic acid poisoning. It can lead to serious illness or death. At this time of year, shellfish can accumulate naturally occurring toxins linked to plankton.

Cooking doesn’t destroy the toxins.

Commercially harvested mussels found in restaurants or purchased in fish markets aren’t affected by the advisory and are safe to eat. Strict testing is performed to ensure that mussels and other shellfish, such as clams, oysters, and scallops, aren’t carrying the toxins.
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california coast newscal coast newsmusselstoxins
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco