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California Coast News

New warning issued about rattlesnakes after the seventh snake bite of the year in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:23 PM PDT
A reminder to be cautious of rattlesnakes this holiday weekend
Cy Lindberg
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Unsplash

A woman was bitten on a hiking trail in the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley Thursday afternoon.

There’s a new warning about the rattlesnake bite danger in Ventura County, after a seventh person was bitten this year by a rattler.

A woman was bitten on Long Canyon Trail in the Wood Ranch of Simi Valley area just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. She was airlifted out of the area for treatment.

There’s been a rash of bites involving hikers.

Ventura County firefighters are urging hikers to be careful. They say it means taking common sense steps like staying on trails and avoiding brush, plus wearing boots and long pants. You should not step over logs, or rocks if you can’t see what’s on the other side.

Firefighters are also saying you should carry a fully charged cell phone, so if you are bitten, you can reach out for help.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssnake biterattlesnakessimi valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco