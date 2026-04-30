New warning issued about rattlesnakes after the seventh snake bite of the year in Ventura County

There’s a new warning about the rattlesnake bite danger in Ventura County, after a seventh person was bitten this year by a rattler.

A woman was bitten on Long Canyon Trail in the Wood Ranch of Simi Valley area just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. She was airlifted out of the area for treatment.

There’s been a rash of bites involving hikers.

Ventura County firefighters are urging hikers to be careful. They say it means taking common sense steps like staying on trails and avoiding brush, plus wearing boots and long pants. You should not step over logs, or rocks if you can’t see what’s on the other side.

Firefighters are also saying you should carry a fully charged cell phone, so if you are bitten, you can reach out for help.