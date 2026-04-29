New details released about settlement in SpaceX lawsuit against State Coastal Commission

The State Coastal Commission released new details about its settlement of a lawsuit with SpaceX, involving the company’s plans to expand the number of launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX wanted to step up the number of launches from the base, going from a few dozen to around a hundred a year. The commission raised a number of environmental concerns about increasing the number of launches.

During a 2024 hearing, some commissioners made comments critical of SpaceX owner Elon Musk. When the commission rejected the expansion plan, SpaceX sued, contending the comments showed the vote was politically motivated.

In the settlement, the commission apologized for what it called “irrelevant” comments.

Because the base is a federal facility, the Air Force contends that the commission doesn’t regulate it, and more launches have been occurring despite commission objections.

In the statement, the commission said it hopes it can work with the federal government to resolve the environmental concerns.

The concerns include restrictions on public coastal access around launches, potential harm to sensitive species and coastal habitat, and the frequency and intensity of sonic booms.