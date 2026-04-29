Judge rules the evidence is sufficent for a Conejo Valley man to face charges he abused 15 children

A judge ruled that enough evidence exists for a former Ventura County school counselor to stand trial on charges he molested 15 children.

David Lane Braff Junior is charged with sexually abusing children over the course of two decades.

Prosecutors say the crimes occurred while the 43-year-old Thousand Oaks man worked at McKevett Elementary School in Santa Paula, the Conejo Recreation and Park District, and at schools in Los Angeles.

He was arrested in November of 2024 and charged with 17 felony counts. As the investigation continued, investigators located additional victims.

Braff now faces 33 felony counts. He pleaded not guilty to the initial 17 felony counts and is expected to be arraigned on additional charges in June.