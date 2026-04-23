Secondhand outdoor gear sale to benefit land conservancy group in Ventura County

A unique event in Ventura County this weekend is giving people the chance to stock up on outdoor gear and help the environment at the same time.

It’s a giant garage sale benefiting a nonprofit land conservation group, the Ventura Land Trust .

"We came up with this idea a few years ago to put good used outdoor gear back into use. It helps to keep that gear out of the landfill, while it also raises funds for the Ventura Land Trust, and our work to protect and restore open space," said Melissa Baffa, the trust's Executive Director.

She added that the sale features hundreds of donated items. "Tents, sleeping bags, snow gear, and surfboards. You name it, if it's outdoor gear, we've got it."